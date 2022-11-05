EOW arrests another accused in Rs 1.47 cr job racket case in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), has arrested another accused in a job racket case involving fraud, forgery and cheating amount of more than Rs 1.47 crore.

The accused identified Jayanta Mohanty was arrested from Chandaneswar in Balasore today and has been court forwarded to the SDJM, Bhubaneswar.

based on a complaint of one Badal Kumar Raula, a case had been registered against Baikunthanath Naik, Bhimsen Moharana, Jayanta Mohanty (the present accused) and another for committing fraud, forgery and cheating of Rs 1.47 Crore from 38 job aspirants including the complainant.

The accused persons had duped the job aspirants on the pretext of enlisting their names in the supplementary selection list of Combined Police Service Examination-2013 by impersonating themselves as Assistant Section Officer, Home and other senior officials.

Investigation so far revealed that the complainant, Badal Kumar Raul and 37 other victim aspirants had appeared in Combined Police Service Examination, 2013 (CPSE-2013)

conducted by Odisha Staff Selection Commission for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police, Sergeant and Deputy Subedar.

The final merit list of the selected candidates published in December, 2016. There was a false supposition that a second/supplementary list would come out. The victim aspirants who had appeared the viva-voce test became hopeful of getting job in case of publication of any supplementary list.

The fraudsters exploited this situation. Baikuntha Naik, impersonated as Assistant Section Officer, Home Department, Bhimsen Moharana, impersonated as high official of Home Department and two others including the present accused, who claimed to be having contact with higher officials, in pursuant to a criminal conspiracy gave false assurance to the victim aspirants to get their names enlisted in the supplementary selection list.

In the process, accused Baikuntha Naik had shown them fake Identity Card of Asst. Section Officer and demanded Rs 5 to 6 lakhs from each of them. Being persuaded, the complainant and others collected money and paid the amount to fraudsters. During the period from May to November, 2020, the accused persons took Rs 1.47 crore from them. The amount was paid both through account and in cash.

It was also revealed during investigation that accused Bhimsen Moharana has retired as the Senior Grade Recorder from Higher Education Department. During house search of Naik, many incriminating documents including 12 numbers of ATM Cards as well the fake ID card of ASO had been seized. All bank accounts have been frozen.

The present accused was long absconding by fleeing away to outside State to evade police arrest. After a lot of exercise, he was arrested basing on the intelligence input. Earlier, accused Baikuntha Naik and Bhimsen Maharana were arrested and forwarded in the case.

Further investigation is on.