Odisha Covid 19 Recovery: 171 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 171 Covid-19 recovered patients, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 5. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached 13,24,570.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (31) followed by Cuttack (26) and Khordha (24). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

31 from Sundargarh

26 from Cuttack

24 from Khordha

15 from Puri

14 from Baleswar

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jajapur

5 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Koraput

3 from Nabarangpur

2 from Anugul

2 from Sonepur

1 from Bolangir

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kendrapara

5 from State Pool

Odisha has reported new covid-19 positive cases for October 4. The total Covid-19 cases included 9 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 40 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 28 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (14), Sundargarh (9), and Cuttack (6). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33621273.