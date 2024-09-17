Zomato delivery on train: Does Zomato deliver food on train

New Delhi: Yes. Food aggregating platform Zomato delivers food on train. At present it is delivering food at 100 stations. Recently, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to social media platform X and announced that the company has expanded its partnership with IRCTC and is now delivering food to train passengers across more than 100 railway stations in the country.

It is to be noted that the company first partnered with IRCTC in 2023 to launch a pilot project for online food delivery across 5 stations on the Indian Railways network – New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi. However, 3 days before it was announced that it is now delivering at more than 100 Railway stations.

How to order food on Zomato from train

A passenger can order from Zomato through the ‘Zomato – Food Delivery in Trains’. They can do so whether they are at the station or in their train compartment.

They can open the Zomato app and search for keywords like train.

There is another way as well. Customers at the station can open the app to update their location. Now, they will be redirected to a banner for entering their PNR. It will automatically fetch the customer’s seat and train details directly once the PNR is fed. Now, accordingly the delivery partners deliver the order to the train seat.