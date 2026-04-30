Zomato delivery boy killed after being hit by car at Dabri flyover in Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: A road accident took place in which a Zomato delivery boy lost his life after being hit by a car in the morning at Dabri flyover in Delhi today. It is also being said that the victim fell off from the flyover.

The victim is identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Jharkhand who was working in Delhi.

As per reports, when the police arrived at the scene they saw a scooter and a car in an accidental condition.

Advertisement

It is being reportedly said that Rajkumar was injured and was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. But upon his arrival at the hospital he was declared as brought dead by the doctors.

The alleged driver fled from the spot after the road accident, the police has launched search operations to find the vehicle and the accused.

A case has been registered. Further investigation into this matter is underway.