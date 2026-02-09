YouTuber Nitish Rajput Sued 2.5cr by SSC Exam Firm Over Irregularity Claims

Advertisement

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nitish Rajput is currently facing a high-stakes legal battle following a ₹2.5 crore defamation lawsuit filed by Eduquity Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in a Delhi court.

The case, which gained significant traction on February 9, 2026, centers on an investigative video Rajput posted regarding the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations.

The Core of the Dispute

The lawsuit stems from a detailed video in which Rajput scrutinized the tendering process and vendor selection for large-scale government competitive exams.

The Allegations: In his video, Rajput raised concerns about irregularities in how government tenders were awarded to private firms. He specifically questioned the turnover discrepancies of certain vendors over the years and highlighted frequent changes in rules that could impact the integrity of the exams.

The Evidence: Rajput maintained that his analysis was based on Right to Information (RTI) replies and publicly available government documents.

The Plaintiff’s Stand: Eduquity Technologies, a Noida-based firm responsible for conducting several SSC exams, alleged that Rajput’s video contained misleading information that caused significant damage to its professional reputation and business interests.

Rajput’s Response & Aspirant Impact

Advertisement

Despite the legal pressure, Nitish Rajput has reportedly refused to remove the video from his channel. He argues that the content is a matter of public interest and constitutes a fair analysis based on verified official records.

The case has resonated deeply with government job aspirants who have long complained about:

Technical glitches and server failures during exams.

Poor infrastructure at various exam centers.

Lack of transparency in the recruitment framework.

Broader Context & Implications

This legal clash is being viewed as a pivotal moment for independent digital creators in India. It raises critical questions about:

Freedom of Expression: The extent to which YouTubers can scrutinize public institutions and their private vendors. Legal Risk: The vulnerability of online educators and investigators who rely on RTI data to question systemic issues. Exam Reform: Student groups are now reportedly mobilizing to seek judicial scrutiny of the entire SSC recruitment process, potentially taking the matter to the Supreme Court.