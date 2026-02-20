Youth slits his own throat at Ambedkar Circle in Tirupati, creates panic

Tirupati: A young man allegedly slit his own throat at Ambedkar Circle in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, creating panic among the public, Renigunta Inspector Jayachandra said on Friday.

According to the Renigunta Inspector, the youth was travelling from Assam to Coimbatore but missed his train.

Police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information. The injured youth had collapsed on the road. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, police informed his close associates, who provided crucial information about the youth’s background and behavioural pattern.

“His close associates were informed, and they stated that he sometimes behaves abnormally and had acted similarly in the past. He was subsequently taken back by his associates,” Inspector Jayachandra added.

Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)