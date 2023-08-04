Youth robbed, thrashed, sexually assaulted by bouncers in Delhi

New Delhi: A Youth was robbed, thrashed and sexually assaulted by a few bouncers in a café of Delhi recently. The incident took place on July 27. However, it came to fore after Police informed about it.

As per reports, the 26 year old youth was on a date to a café with a girl. When the bill was served, controversy erupted as the youth raised an issue over a mistake in the bill. The management then called the bouncers who allegedly thrashed the youth. The incident took place outside a café in East Delhi.

As per Police, the bouncers took the customer to an isolated spot, sexually assaulted him and recorded the incident on camera.

On the day of the incident, the youth met the girl in a metro station. The woman asked him to take her to a café. Accordingly they went to a café in East Delhi. After having food argument started over a mistake in the bill and then the bouncers allegedly thrashed him, Police reportedly said.

Three men have been arrested in this connection including the café owner.