Youth molests women including minors at wedding in Chhattisgarh, gets beaten up and then arrested

Jagdalpur: In a shocking incident, a youth reached a wedding uninvited and then attempted to molest a number of women in Jagdalpur of Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, a man identified as Mohammad Khan. He had allegedly entered a wedding uninvited and was molesting women. People allegedly bet him up and then informed the Kotwali police.

A case has been registered against the accused for molesting a minor in the marriage function in the city. According to the reports, the accused Mohammad was staring at the monor and then attempted to molest her when the minor girl shouted for help.

The minor managed to escape and complained to her father. People caught hold of Khan and handed him over to the police. A detailed investigation is underway in this matter.