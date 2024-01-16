Youth killed for illicit relations with married cousin, brother-in-law among two held

Greater Noida: A youth was killed over illicit relations with his married cousin sister in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

Police have arrested two persons, including the husband of the woman, in the matter.

Police said that the body of a 25-year-old youth, later identified as Vipin Kumar, was found near Hindon Pusta in the Ecotech-3 police station area of Greater Noida on Friday.

Officials said that during investigations, a youth named Jani and his associate were arrested by the police. On interrogation, they revealed that Vipin had illicit relations with Jani’s wife, who was Vipin’s cousin sister.

Additional DCP Hridesh Kataria said that Jani has confessed during interrogation that he killed Vipin. Jani told the police that Vipin had illicit relations with his wife and he also used to meet her secretly. On this, Jani had threatened Vipin several times and had also warned his wife about it. But, they continue to meet.

Jani called Vipin to Hindon Pushta, strangulated him to death with a rope and fled from the spot leaving the body in the bushes, the official said.

To commit the crime, Jani had taken help from one Shyamveer. Both the accused have been arrested and booked for the murder, he added.