Youth Congress observes PM Modi’s Birthday as ‘World Unemployment Day’ in Bengaluru

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Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress on Thursday observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘World Unemployment Day’, accusing him of failing to fulfil his promise of creating two crore jobs every year.

A press conference was held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, where Youth Congress workers marked the day by distributing ‘Melody’ chocolates. KPCC President BK Hariprasad released posters and banners extending satirical birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President HS Manjunath Gowda said youth who spend years preparing for employment are suffering due to exam irregularities, question paper leaks and delays in recruitment.

“How can a government that is unable to employ the youth build the future of the country? The next generation is certain to call Modi the ‘Father of Unemployment’ for being responsible for the rise in unemployment,” Gowda said.

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Citing data, he said, “According to NITI Aayog’s recent report ‘Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047’, around 8.7 crore young people aged 15-29 in the country are not engaged in education, employment or training. In addition, RTI information has revealed that more than 8.23 lakh sanctioned civilian posts remain vacant across 80 ministries and departments of the Central Government.”

Hundreds of Youth Congress workers gathered on the occasion, holding placards and raising slogans such as “Birthday wishes to the Prime Minister who gave ‘pakodas’ to the youth who asked for jobs!”, “Birthday wishes to ‘Maun-Modi’ who has remained silent for 11 years on the question ‘Where are the jobs?'” and “Birthday wishes to Narendra Modi, the Father of Unemployment!”

KPYC State Vice-President Divya, District Presidents Ranjith, Rahul, Praveen, along with state office-bearers and volunteers, were present.

(Source: ANI)

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