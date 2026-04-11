Youth Congress leader Fairoz Khan Pathan hacked to death in Karnataka’s Dharwad

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Dharwad: A youth Congress leader was hacked to death by unidentified assailants who allegedly barged into his residence in Karnataka’s Dharwad district late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Fairoz Khan Pathan, a resident of Mehboob Nagar in Dharwad.

According to police, a group of four to five assailants entered his house and attacked him with lethal weapons. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. No family members were present at the residence at the time of the incident.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Dharwad Suburban Police Station, and a murder case has been registered.

“Yesterday, in Dharwad sub-urban police station limits, there was an incident wherein one person by the name Fairoz Pathan was assaulted by a group of four to five people at his residence. In the process, he has sustained injuries and succumbed to death,” he told

He further said the body has been shifted for post-mortem examination.

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“The body is kept for post-mortem in KIMS, Hubballi. We will quickly arrest the accused who are involved in the crime,” he added.

On the motive behind the killing, the Commissioner said it is yet to be established.

“That is yet to be ascertained. But the complainant and the family members of the deceased say that they had a rivalry with the accused. We’ll ascertain the exact cause,” he said.

Police have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the assailants.