Youngest organ donor: 16 month old baby saves many lives after death

In a heartwarming incident, a 16-month-old baby has managed to save the lives of many after his death. Reportedly, the family of the infant donated his organs to help save lives of others after he was declared brain dead at AIIMS Delhi.

Rishant was only 16-months-old and had just begun to take steps when fate unfolded in a very cruel way. On the morning of August 17, the infant fell and suffered severe injuries. His father Upinder, who is a private contractor by profession, was on his way to work at that moment.

Upinder took the baby and rushed to a private hospital near his residence at Jamuna Park. The toddler was later admitted to Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC), AIIMS on the same day. On August 24, Baby Rishant was declared brain stem dead by the hospital due to severe head injury.

The doctors in-charge and transplant coordinators of ORBO, counseled the grief-stricken family and informed them about organ donation. After the counseling session, the family wholeheartedly agreed to donate Rishant’s organs and tissues in hope that he can breathe life through others.

Upinder said, “Baby Rishant was the sixth and youngest child. He was the apple of our eyes and very much loved by his parents and five elder sisters. I was busy leaving for work on the morning of the fateful day and could not even hold my baby in my arms. It breaks my heart that we have lost him. But I felt that if his organs can save other lives, then I must donate them.”

Rishant’s uncle said that his memories of Rishant will remain alive because of the organ donation.

He further added, “We donate food, clothes, and money to the needy. Today our child is no longer with us, only his memories and body remains. If his organs can help a needy person, then there is nothing better that can happen even in this misfortune.”

The identification and management of a potential donor are important in successful organ retrieval and transplantation, said Dr. Aarti Vij, Head of Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO), AIIMS.

She added to her statement, “We have in place, a system of mandatory notification to ORBO. Also, there is an extension work behind every organ donation and transplantation. From obtaining the consent of the deceased’s family to retrieval of organs safely, allocation and transportation of organs, there are several teams at work.”

“It is because of the effective and efficient coordination between many teams- treating physicians, transplant coordinators, transplant teams, OT team, forensic department, support departments, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) and police department that this is made possible,” said Dr. Aarti.