Young women, held captive, assaulted on pretext of jobs in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Patna: In a shocking incident, several young women were held captive for months and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a group who lured the victims on the pretext of providing them with lucrative jobs in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

The matter came to fore, when a victim made shocking revelations and filed a case regarding the incident that took place in Muzaffarpur.

According to police, the accused were running a fake marketing firm and they held young women captive and raped them for months after luring them on the pretext of giving them jobs in Muzaffarpur district.

After the complaint, the police registered an FIR and have launched a hunt to nab the accused. Later, the accused were absconding.

The investigation is underway.