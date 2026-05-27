Young woman’s body found stuffed in blue drum on roadside in Punjab

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Chandigarh: A panic situation took place on roadside after an abandoned blue drum was opened finding young woman’s body stuffed inside in Patiala, Punjab.

The police suspect this incident as a murder case. The incident came to light when the police was alerted by locals about the drum having human body parts.

Following the information, the police rushed to the spot and sealed the area as panic spread among residents.

The deceased woman remains unknown and the age of the girl is expected to be between 15-20 years old.

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Investigations revealed that the body has two tattoos on her hands, one of which reads “Neha” and another as a heart symbol. It is being believed that the tattoo would help the police to identify the young woman.

As per reports, forensic team was also called to collect the evidences from the crime area and examine the drum and the surrounding near the scene.

The body of the deceased woman has been shifted to mortuary of a government hospital. More details regarding the death remain unclear until forensic reports are out.

Further investigation into this matter is underway with CCTV footage and missing reports being looked for.