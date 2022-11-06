Young fan invades MCG to meet his hero Rohit Sharma: Watch Viral Video

As the men in blue have booked their spot for the semifinals through a flawless victory over Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022. One more momentum has even doubled the victory eve for the netizens .

In a viral video, which is making rounds on various social media platforms, it has been seen that a young fan broke through the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) security and approached the Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the match today.

However, the young fan did not manage to grab the hold of his favorite skipper properly, as the security personnel got the hold of him and escorted him out of the ground. Besides, Rohit was seen having a little chat from a distance while the security was escorting the young fan.

In the viral video it was also seen that, the young fan had tears in his eyes seeing his idol so close right in front of him. Even he held the tricolor in his hand while invading the ground, as seen in the video.

After the video went viral on social media, the netzines have expressed their various opinions and some have even expressed their anguish towards the security personnel for not allowing the young fan to meet his hero which left the young fan with a teary eye.

Watch the viral video below: