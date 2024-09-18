Young doctor assaulted in Gujarat hospital for asking to open slippers, WATCH viral video here

Gujarat: In a shocking incident, a young doctor was assaulted in a Gujarat hospital for asking the patients relatives to open slippers. The video of the entire assault has gone viral on social media.

According to reports and in the video it is clearly seen that, that a woman is sick and is being treated in the emergency ward while her relative stands guard. The next clip shows a young doctor coming into the room and asking the relative to go outside and open his shoes.

To this the relative reacts rudely and starts assaulting the young doctor. A major fight then ensues between the doctor and the relatives of the patient. The young doctor assaulted in the video comes close to heels to another incident of a woman doctor being assaulted in Hyderabad inside a hospital. This also reminds us of the recent rape and murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata.

The video has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle called, “Indian Doctor”. The video of the young doctor assaulted has been shared with the caption, “Young Doctor assaulted at Sihor hospital in #Bhavnagar district; Altercation erupts over removing shoes. A verbal altercation turned violent when relatives of a female patient were instructed to remove their footwear before entering the emergency ward.”

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: