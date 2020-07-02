You will get Government job only if you study in Government School: Education Minister

Only those who study in government schools will be eligible to get government jobs. This has been said Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato.

While addressing an open discussion with government teachers and para-teachers in Bhushan High School campus of Nawadih on Tuesday, Mahato said that the State government is considering taking the tough decisions. Under this, only children studying in government schools will get government jobs.

Initiatives are being taken to keep teachers free from 95 percent non-academic work, he said adding that now the teachers have to concentrate only on the education of children.

The Education Minister further said that the officers have been instructed to fill up the vacant post of Headmaster in all schools and model schools will be established in all panchayats.

Besides, the honorarium of mercury teachers will be paid within a week. Honorarium payment of mercury teachers has been delayed due to the closure of the treasury due to Corona.

Mahato said that the State government spends about Rs 20,000-25,000 annually on every child. Salaries are paying more than private schools. Despite this, there is a long line for enrollment in private schools.