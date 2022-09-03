You need to pay just Rs 75 to watch movie at any theatre across India, details here

Good news for the cinema lovers. They can watch any movie anywhere in the country by paying just Rs 75. This was informed by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) offers a special price to celebrate cinema.

According to MAI, the tickets will cost just Rs. 75 across the country to celebrate cinema on National Cinema Day on September 16 (Friday).

The one-day-only discount will be available at more than 4,000 participating theatres including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, and more. However, the official websites have not been updated on the development.

“National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. It also celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. It is an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet,” said the MAI in a statement, as reported by the Times of India.

Producer Vinod Bachchan delighted on MAI announcing National Cinema Day on September 16: “think this is wonderful news for cinema lovers all across the Country. MAIs decision to celebrate national cinema day by offering tickets at Rs 75 to consumers might bring audiences together to enjoy a day in the theatre.”

It is to be noted here that India is not the only country to celebrate the National Cinema Day. Earlier, the US and UK also had announced give offers on the price of movie tickets.