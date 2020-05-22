Yogi Adityanath threatened
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo: IANS)

Yogi Adityanath threatened by unidentified person: FIR registered

By IANS

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person who threatened to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a message sent to Dial 112 service through WhatsApp, the man claimed “Adityanath is a threat” to one particular community.

The police spokesman said that it would not be in the interest of the case to divulge further details. The message was received shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The FIR has been registered at the Gomti Nagar police station and the police spokesman said that the Special Task Force has been asked to investigate the matter.

