Yoga guru Ramdev takes U turn; Says will take Covid vaccine

ramdev baba news
New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev has agreed that he will take the Covid vaccine soon, describing doctors as God’s envoys on earth. Earlier he had said that he does not need the vaccine as he has the protection of yoga and Ayurveda.

Prior to this, Ramdev had stirred a controversy with his comments on the efficacy of allopathic drugs against COVID-19.

Now, he welcomed PM Modi’s announcement about free vaccines to all from June 21 and described it as a historic step.

On the ongoing confrontation with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ramdev said he cannot have any animosity with any organisation.

He further added that for emergency treatment and surgery, allopathy is the best.

