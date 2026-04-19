Yamunotri Dham opened for pilgrims on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya

The gates of Yamunotri Dham were officially opened at 12.35 PM according to auspicious timing, marked the commencement of summer Char Dham Yatra.

By Vaishnavi Verma
yamunotri dham gate opened for devotees
Photo: ANI/X

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Dehradun: The Yamunotri Dham is now opened for pilgrims from the country and the world occasion of Akshaya Tritiya today. After the completion of traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic hymns.

According to ANI reports, the gates of Yamunotri Dham were officially opened at 12.35 PM according to auspicious timing, marked the commencement of summer Char Dham Yatra.

The Yamunotri Dham is open for the next six months and devotees can visit to offer prayers to Goddess Yamuna at the shrine.

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Also Read: Char Dham Yatra 2026 begins as Gangotri and Yamunotri temples open on Akshaya Tritiya

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