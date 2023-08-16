Yamuna water level crosses danger mark again in Delhi, reaches 205.39 mt

New Delhi: The Yamuna River in the capital city has once again gone above the safe level, reaching a height of 205.39 meters on Tuesday evening. This happened at the Iron Bridge, where the normal safe level is 205.33 meters.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, has led to a rapid increase in the river’s water level.

At 6 pm, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 204.94 meters. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the river’s water level went above the warning level at 3 pm in Delhi, reaching 204.57 meters.

The warning level is 204.5 meters. The CWC expects the water level to go up even more, reaching 205 meters by 5 am on Wednesday.

About a month ago, heavy rainfall in the areas where the river flows from caused floods in some parts of the capital city. On July 13, the Yamuna River in Delhi reached its highest flood level ever recorded, at 208.66 meters.