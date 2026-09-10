Xi Jinping to attend BRICS Summit in India, China confirms

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New-Delhi: President Xi Jinping will be visiting India over this weekend to attend the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi, China confirmed on Thursday, ending days of heavy diplomatic suspense.

This marks the Chinese President’s first visit to India after 7 years.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13,” China’s foreign ministry statement read.

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The high-stakes visit marks Xi’s first visit to India in seven years, following a chill in bilateral relations after the 2020 Galwan Valley border clashes that killed 20 Indians

The last time Xi visited India was in 2019 for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

Xi had first come to India in September 2014 when it was the first terms of both the leaders in office and had later visited Goa in 2016 to attend the BRICS summit.