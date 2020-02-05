Would you burn Delhi to defeat Modi, Shah: Nadda to Kejriwal

New Delhi: After Delhi Police claimed that Kapil Gurjar, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh protesters, belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP has now targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday tweeted a video of Kejriwal in which he is seen saying, “I can go to any extend to defeat (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah.”

Nadda in the caption of the video asked, “Kejriwalji, if you had worked, it would not have happened. First, provoked the mob in Jamia and Seelampur. Got arson and stone pelting in New Friends Colony. Then protest in Shaheen Bagh … and asked your own worker to open fire there. Would you burn Delhi to defeat Modi and Shah?”

Nadda also said earlier: “I want to make clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government and it will not forgive those who compromise with its security. Kejriwal and his entire team have been exposed. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to it.”