World’s expensive Miyazaki mango found in West Bengal

Miyazaki mango, also known as the world’s costliest mango, is a rare fruit that is usually grown in Japan. As exotic as it is, it has now been found in West Bengal’s Birbhum district with an exorbitant price of Rs three lakh per kilogram.

A tree of Miyazaki mango that has been planted near a mosque in Dubrajpur attracts a lot of people from across the state.

Most commonly found in Japan, Miyazaki is predominantly grown during the peak harvest season i.e. from April to August.

The mango variety undergoes a mesmerizing transformation as it ripens. When raw, the mango appears to be purple in colour, however, when it ripens it turns flaming red. A single Miyazaki mango weighs approximately 350 grams.

On Friday, the mosque authorities held an auction for the prized Miyazaki mangoes, sometimes called ‘eggs of the sun.’ By selling this rare species, the mosque was able to collect lakhs of rupees. The collected money will be used for the development of the mosque, said the authorities.

Reportedly, the said Miyazaki mango tree was planted by a local villager around two years ago. It was only that the villagers learned that those mangos are the world’s costliest ones. After the news spread in the locality, the point became a tourist attraction.

Meanwhile, it is not the first for this mango species to have grown in India. Earlier, a farmer from Odisha and another from Madhya Pradesh succeeded in growing the costliest kind of mango on their farm. They later went on to earn lakhs from this fruit.

Due to its popularity, the Madhya Pradesh farmer also had to deploy guards and guard dogs to save it from getting stolen.