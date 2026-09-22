World Rhino Day: PM Modi announces initiation of ‘Project Rhino’, lauds conservation success across range states

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New Delhi: On the occasion of World Rhino Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that ‘Project Rhino’ has been initiated to extend financial and technical support to range states for the protection, habitat management, and conservation of the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

Announcing the government’s dedicated conservation initiative on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Taking species conservation in the country forward, I am happy to share that Project Rhino has been initiated for financial and technical support to the range states for protection, habitat management, genetic improvement and understanding population dynamics.”

The Prime Minister celebrated the iconic species and commended the tireless efforts of forest personnel and conservationists at the forefront of wildlife protection.

“On World Rhino Day, we celebrate the magnificent greater one-horned rhinoceros and laud all those at the forefront of its protection,” PM Modi posted.

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Highlighting Assam’s pivotal role in global rhino conservation, the Prime Minister noted, “Assam now holds nearly 80% of the world’s rhino population and Kaziranga’s efforts to end rhino poaching have been extensively appreciated.”

PM Modi also underscored the progress made in rhino conservation and reintroduction across other Indian states, pointing to successful efforts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

“On one hand, rhinos have either returned or are well protected in parts of Bihar and West Bengal. On the other hand, success of reintroduction of rhinos in Dudhwa (Uttar Pradesh) is creating history. This shows the sustained commitment of our people towards animal protection and active wildlife management in the range states,” he added.

(Source: ANI)

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