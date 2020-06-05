World Environment Day: Modi urges to preserve planet’s biodiversity

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to preserve the planet’s biodiversity on the occasion of World Environment Day, saying we collectively need to do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive.

In a tweet, Modi said, “On World Environment Day, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations.”

Modi also attached the excerpts from his Mann Ki Baat episode, where he talked about the biodiversity, the theme of this World Environment Day.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

In his address to the nation in the last month’s “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi said, “The theme for this year’s ‘World Environment Day’ is biodiversity. This theme is especially pertinent in the current circumstances. During Lockdown in the last few weeks the pace of life may have slowed down a bit but it has also given us an opportunity to introspect upon the rich diversity of nature or biodiversity around us. Much of the avian fauna had sort of disappeared due to sound and air pollution, and now after years, people can once again listen to their melodic chirping in their homes.”

He had said that there are also reports from many places of uninhibited behavioural patterns of animals. “You must have read and seen these clips on social media just like I have. Many people are commenting, writing, and sharing pictures that they are now able to see the hills far away from their homes, are able to see the sparkle of distant lights. By gazing at these pictures, a pledge must have arisen in the hearts of many of us – can we preserve scenes like these forever? These images have also inspired people to do something for nature. For ensuring that the rivers remain clean, animals and birds have the right to live freely and the sky remains pollution-free, we must derive inspiration to live life in harmony with nature.”

In his Mann Ki Baat, the Prime MInister also emphasised on water conservation and said, “We repeatedly hear the refrain that ‘Water is life! If there is water, there is a tomorrow’, but we have a responsibility towards the water as well. We have to save rainwater.”

“Every drop has to be saved! How do we save rainwater in each and every village? The traditional conservation methods are in the form of very simple remedies, and employing these we can tap the water. If the water is retained for five days or a week, not only will it quench the thirst of mother earth, it will seep into the ground, and the same percolated water will become endowed with the power of life and therefore, in this rainy season, all of us should strive to save water, conserve water.

He had said, a clean environment is directly an integral part of our lives, and of our children’s future too. Therefore, we have to ponder over this issue on an individual level as well. I request you to serve nature on this ‘Environment Day’ by planting some trees and making some resolutions so that we can forge a daily relationship with nature. Yes! Summer is on the rise, so do not forget to facilitate water for the birds.