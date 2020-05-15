New Delhi: The World Bank on Friday announced USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to government of India programmes.

Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director for India, said that the Word Bank will partner with the Govt of India in three areas – health, social protection and the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“India’s social protection is pivoted towards migrants, unorganised workers, portability and creating an integration of system. It piggybacks on an existing infrastructure of Public distribution system, Jan Dhan, Aadhar and mobile,” Junaid Ahmad, said.