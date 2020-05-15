World Bank announces USD 1 billion package for India
Pic Credit: Reuters

World Bank announces USD 1 billion social protection package for India

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The World Bank on Friday announced USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to government of India programmes.

Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director for India, said that the Word Bank will partner with the Govt of India in three areas – health, social protection and the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“India’s social protection is pivoted towards migrants, unorganised workers, portability and creating an integration of system. It piggybacks on an existing infrastructure of Public distribution system, Jan Dhan, Aadhar and  mobile,” Junaid Ahmad, said.

 

