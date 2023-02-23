Working women, school girl students to get free bus passes in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The working women as well as the girl students of the schools will be given free bus passes in Karnataka soon. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced recently. He was speaking after flagging off Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) European-style sleeper Volvo buses’ Ambaari Utsav’ on Tuesday.

The benefit will be available from April 1.

According to Bommai, the goal of creating free bus passes for working women is to help them become financially independent and live with dignity.

Besides, he also announced free bus passes for girl students. At least five buses will operate in each taluk during school hours; the CM directed officials while asking them to provide free bus passes to girl students.

Bommai said that in each taluk at least five shool buses should be introduced.