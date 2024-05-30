Worker kills wife, beheads, chops into pieces after argument in Karnataka’s Tumakuru

Tumakaru: In a barbaric incident, a man hacked his wife to death, beheaded and then chopped her into pieces at Huliyurudurga town of Kunigal taluk in Karnataka.

The deceased wife has been identified as Pushpalatha, from Sagar in Shivamogga district. The accused husband, identified as Shivarama, works at a sawmill. They have a eight-year-old son.

According to reports, Shivarama, stabs wife with a knife after she denied of not giving dinner to him and they had a heated argument. Following which he severed her head with a machete, dismembered her body.

He then committed his crime infront of the landlord. The landlord informed the police about the incident. On being informed the police arrived and were shocked on seeing the crime scene.

Later, they arrested the accused and started a probe into the matter.

According to sources, Both of them met at a workplace and got married 10 years ago. They lived in Bengaluru and Kunigal for some years before shifting to Hosapete Extension of Huliyurudurga a couple of years ago. But their relationship strained as they used to fight a lot.