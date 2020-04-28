Work From Home Extended Till July 31
A schoolgirl works from home to complete an assignment sent by a teacher, in Berlin on March 17, 2020, after schools closed on March 16 for four weeks in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Work From Home Extended Till July 31: Union IT Minister

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Work from home for the IT companies and their employees have been extended till July 31. This was informed by Union Minister for Electronics and IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday.

Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that the decision to extend the work from home policy was taken following the request of different States including Odisha.

Prasad held a discussion with the IT Ministers and officials of each state via videoconferencing over the matter today.

Odisha IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera and Secretary Manoj Mishra also took part in the discussion.


It is worthwhile to mention here that the work from home policy has been implemented in the IT sectors due to the nation-wide lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

