Women’s Reservation Law comes into force, quota to apply after delimitation

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Government has officially brought the women’s reservation law into force from April 16, 2026, marking a major step in political representation. The law ensures 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification activating the provisions of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act 2023, which had received Presidential assent earlier but remained pending implementation. The Act was kept on hold as it required a formal notification to come into effect.

The move comes at a time when Parliament is actively debating fresh constitutional changes, including proposals linked to delimitation and expansion of Lok Sabha seats. As per the existing law, reservation for women is tied to delimitation after the next Census, delaying its rollout.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Centre has introduced the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, proposing to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and modify the condition linking women’s reservation to post-census delimitation. The aim is to fast-track the implementation of reservation.

Opposition parties have largely supported women’s reservation but raised objections over conducting delimitation based on the 2011 Census. The Bill is expected to be taken up for voting in the Lok Sabha, requiring a two-thirds majority.

With the notification now in place, the issue of implementation and the timeline for reservation remains at the centre of political debate.