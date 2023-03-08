Women’s day: Bengaluru announces free bus rides for women on March 8

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Transport Corporation (BMTC) will provide free bus rides for women passengers in the city on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, according to an official release from BMTC.

The decision has been taken to celebrate and honour women on International Women’s Day. As per the notification, women passengers can travel free of cost in any type of bus including premier AC services such as Vajra and Vayu Vajra services (operated to Kempegowda International Airport) for free on 8 March.