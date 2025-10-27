Women prepare Thekua prasad to offer ‘Arghya’ to setting Sun on third day of Chhath Puja

Varanasi: Celebrations of Chhath Puja are in full swing across Varanasi, with women meticulously preparing Thekua prasad and devotees gathering at river ghats to offer evening ‘arghya’ to the setting Sun on the third day of the festivities.

Women prepare Thekua prasad at a ghat in Varanasi ahead of the evening arghya on the third day of Chhath Puja.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday. The third day marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings).

On Kharna, devotees observe a fast from morning to evening and partake of Rasiya kheer and roti at night. The third day involves a rigorous 36-hour fast, concluding in the early hours of the fourth day. The festival will conclude with Usha Arghya (morning offerings) on Tuesday (October 28).

This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to the rising and setting sun to express gratitude for sustaining life on Earth. The festival holds immense significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal and is celebrated with equal fervour by diaspora communities worldwide.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.

In a post on X, she said, “On the sacred occasion of the great festival of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen. This festival is an opportunity to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya and to express gratitude towards Mother Nature. My best wishes are that this festival brings happiness and prosperity into everyone’s lives and inspires us towards environmental conservation.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, describing the festival as a reflection of the “deep unity” between culture, nature, and society.

He noted that devotees from all sections of society come together at ghats, which he called the “most beautiful” example of India’s social harmony. (ANI)