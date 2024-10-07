Woman throws acid on man in Uttar Pradesh for harassing her since 12 years

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly threw acid on her boyfriend, said reports on Monday. The woman also received burn marks in the incident.

The woman said that she threw acid on her boyfriend because he had been harassing her since the past 12 years. According to reports, the woman had an affair with a young man after marriage. The woman was called to the restaurant by her boyfriend. While both were talking, the woman suddenly took out a bottle of acid from her bag and threw it at her boyfriend.

The young man was seriously injured and the woman was also partially burnt due to acid burns. Similarly, an employee of the restaurant was also injured. After the attack, the boyfriend fled the scene.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and admitted the woman and the injured restaurant staff to the hospital. However, the police said that they are investigating the case. However, the police said that both of them were in a relationship for the past 12 years.

Restaurant owner Deepak Garg said, “This incident happened at around 11:30 am this morning. When I asked the woman what happened, she said that she had thrown acid on her boyfriend.” The woman said that she threw acid because she was being harassed for 12 years.

