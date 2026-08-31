Woman techie dead, friend critical as both jump from 7th floor in Bengaluru

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Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman died after jumping from the seventh floor of a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on Sunday, while a 30-year-old man also jumped and sustained multiple injuries.

The deceased woman has been identified as Janani, a software engineer working at Societe Generale. She was a native of Ulaivaikkal in Puducherry and had been staying at Mountain PG on Whitefield’s ECC Road since January this year.

The injured man has been identified as Manichavelu, who works at a logistics company. He is a native of Nallathur, also in Puducherry.

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As per information, the duo had an argument in the morning, following which Janani allegedly moved upto the seventh floor of the building and was about to jump. It is suspected that she might have pulled Manichavelu and both fell from the building.

Janani died on the spot, while Manichavelu survived. The neighbours immediately rushed him to a private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

On being informed, Police visited the spot and started an inspection. A case has been registered, and police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the incident, including the reason behind the argument.