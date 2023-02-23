Woman stabs husband to death after he slaps her

A 25 year old woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death reportedly after the man slapped her. She took up a scissor and stabbed her husband multiple times. Later she took him to the hospital for treatment but the man succumbed to the injury in the hospital. The incident took place in Silchar area of Assam.

“Police said that the woman’s husband slapped her in a drunken state and in return, she stabbed him with scissors,” reported Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the woman, who has been identified as Mampi Begum, was arrested from the Silchar Medical College and hospital where she had taken her injured husband for treatment.

After observing the patient the doctors found severe cuts in the body and hence informed Police. The victim has been identified as Uddin Barbhuiya. He was an auto rickshaw driver. The incident took place at their house in Silchar’s Meherpur area.