Woman spots hidden camera in Cafe’s washroom in Bengaluru, Outlets responds

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman spotted a hidden camera in the washroom of a famous café in Bengaluru. The incident took place at the Third Wave Coffee outlet, a famous coffee outlet on BEL Road in Bengaluru.

The incident came to fore after an Instagram handle named ‘Gangs of Cinepur’ posted a story where the user described about the ordeal.

The post read, “I was at the Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru… A woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with video recording on for about 2 hours, facing the toilet seat. It was in flight mode so that it makes no sound.”

“The phone was carefully hidden in the dustbin bag and had a hole made in it so that only the camera was exposed. It was quickly found that the phone belonged to one of the men working there. The police were called, and they arrived soon enough, and action is being taken,” the story further read.

“This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafes or restaurants is. I request all of you to do the same. This is disgusting,” the user added.

The screenshot of the story was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @SidKeVichaar. Replying to the post, the Third Wave Coffee said, “We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasize that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway.