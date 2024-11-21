Woman sexually abused in Raipur by father-son duo, see details here

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking and tragic incident, a woman was sexually abused in Raipur by a father and son duo said reliable reports on Thursday. The woman filed a complaint against her boyfriend and his father for allegedly raping her.

According to reports, the girl was reportedly blackmailed by her boyfriend saying that if he did not marry her then he would harm his family. The girl then agreed to marry him. Following the marriage the girl was taken to a dhaba by her husband where his friends were waiting. There they allegedly sexually abused her.

Later the accused took the girl home and tied her up and locked her up in a room. There she was abused and tortured by the mother of the accused. It was here that the father of the accused repeatedly raped the girl. Later due to her good luck a maid who had gone to clean the room helped her contact her parents following which she was rescued.

She then filed a complaint with the police against her husband and his father. The police has started an investigation in this regard. The father and the son duo have been arrested. Further deatiled reports awaited in this matter.