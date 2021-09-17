Woman sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually abusing boy

By IANS
sexual abuse by woman
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A special court here on Thursday sentenced a woman caretaker of a school to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor boy four years ago.

The special court for POCSO Act cases also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the 27-year-old woman who had also caused burn injuries to the boy with a lit cigarette while molesting him in the school washroom.

The incident had occurred in November 2017 at a school in Chandrayangutta in the old city of Hyderabad.

K. Jyothi alias Manjula had sexually abused the nine-year-old boy when he went to relieve himself. She also used a lit cigarette to cause burn injuries on the victim’s hand while molesting him. She had also threatened him not to reveal this to anyone.

The boy had later revealed what happened to his parents. They lodged a complaint with police against the school caretaker.

The police had filed a case against her under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested her.

