Bihar: Woman raped, complains, gets punished, forced to lick spit by Panchayat

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Patna: An inhumanly incident has come to light in which a woman was given punishment by making her hold ears and licks the spit in Panchayat meeting for complaining of rape in Bihar. This incident took place in the month of June.

The incident took place when the accused person who allegedly raped the woman was escaping but was caught by the villagers. After that the woman complaint about him to the villagers and said that the accused person has threatened her before sexually assaulting her.

Following the complaint, a panchayat meeting was called out instead of informing the police about the incident.

During the meeting, instead of getting justice, the woman was humiliated in front of the villagers. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

The punishment that the woman had to go through with the hope of getting justice was to hold her ears and lick spit from the ground in front of other villagers. The same thing was asked to be done by the accused person while being asked to apologise to the woman for his act.

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The incident came to light after the video went viral and a FIR was filed for the same by the victim woman on Saturday.

Following the complaint, police started investigating the matter under both rape allegation and the public humiliation. Police is also checking the authenticity of the video that has gone viral.

As per reports, the accused person is currently absconding.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.