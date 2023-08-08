Woman pushed out of moving train while resisting robbery bid in Mumbai

Woman was pushed out of a moving train by a person when she resisted an attempt to rob her in a train at the Dadar railway station

Woman pushed out of moving train
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a woman was pushed out of a moving train by a person when she resisted an attempt to rob her in a train at the Dadar railway station in Mumbai.

The incident took place on Sunday night (August 6) at around 8.30 pm in Bengaluru-Mumbai CSMT Udyan Express.

Reports say, a man entered an unreserved ladies compartment with few passengers. The man molested a woman and tried to snatch the bag containing cash.

When the woman resisted the robbery attempt, the accused pushed her out of the compartment and fled from the scene.

The victim approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) and lodged a complaint. Later, the accused was apprehended before FIR was lodged.

The Dadar GRP have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code( IPC).

