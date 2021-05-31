Dantewada: A woman naxal has been killed in an exchange of fire in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh The encounter took place at 6.30 am on Monday.

Acting on a reliable information about the rebels gathering in large numbers near Gumalnar village under Geedam police station limits, the anti-Naxal police squad conducted a search operation, said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

According to reports, the woman naxal was carrying a carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh on her head. She was a native of Bhairamgarh area in the neighbouring Bijapur district and was an active member of the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.16 of Maoists.

After a brief exchange of fire, the rebels escaped. Later, the body of the woman Naxal, identified as Vaiko Pekko (24), was recovered from the spot which is located around 400 km away from Raipur, added the official.

The police has seized two country-made firearms, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 2 kg & other incriminating materials from the spot.