Bhopal: A 24-year-old woman has approached a family court to end all relationship with her father after she was defeated by him in a Ludo game.

The matter came up before family court counsellor Sarita Rajani in the Madhya Pradesh capital here.

The daughter has said that she has been experiencing alienation from her father ever since the outcome in the board game.

Rajani told reporters that the woman has told her she has lost respect for her father and even felt hesitation in calling him “father”.

Rajani said the father-daughter relation was better earlier and only the board game defeat led to the crisis.

The young woman has been crying and had expected the father to lose the game just to humour her, however, that did not happen.

“I had four meetings with the girl and now some positive changes have started taking place,” said the counsellor.

Rajani says there has been rapid changes in the society especially during the lockdown, where too much is being expected from everyone.

