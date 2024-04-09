Woman lawyer in Bengaluru made to strip by miscreants

Bengaluru: A woman lawyer in Bengaluru was allegedly made to strip by a few miscreants recently who posed before her as Custom officers. The woman has lodged a complaint with Police in this connection.

In the complaint the woman claimed that she was scammed by a group of people and was made to strip on a video call. She also alleged that the fraudsters also allegedly duped her of Rs 10 lakh.

The miscreants who posed as customised officers claimed that there was a drugs package in the victim’s name getting dispatched from Singapore and asked her to strip on video call for a ‘narcotics’ test, the woman said in her complaint.

Later, the miscreants allegedly started blackmailing the woman. They threatened that if she, saying they would upload the video online if she did not transfer Rs 10 lakh to their account.