Woman kills mother, stuffs body into trolley bag,goes to cops in Bengaluru

A woman killed her mother in Bengaluru and then stuffed the body in a trolley bag and surrendered it to a police station

Nation
By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her mother in Bengaluru and then stuffed the body in a trolley bag and surrendered it to a police station, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 39-year-old Senali Sen, a resident of NSR Green Apartments in Bilekahalli locality. She hailed from West Bengal and had resided in the flat for six years.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Biva Pal.

According to the police, Senali lived with her mother, husband and mother-in-law in the apartment.

Must Read

3 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for anti-national activities

Fire at MP govt’s Satpura Bhawan doused, Cong claims…

The victim and Senali’s mother-in-law fought almost every day and at one point, Biva Pal had also threatened that she would consume sleeping pills and commit suicide.

The police added that Senali, frustrated with the daily quarrels, forcefully made her mother consume 90 sleeping pills and when the victim complained about stomach ache, she allegedly killed her by strangulating her with a dupatta.

Later, the accused had stuffed the body into a trolley bag along with the photo of her father, came straight to Mico Layout police station.

The police have arrested the accused and taken up investigation.

You might also like
Nation

Man deemed ‘dead’ and cremated, returns home alive in Muzaffarpur

Nation

Amit Shah to chair meeting with Disaster Management Ministers of states, UTs today

Nation

Four youths feared drowned off Mumbai’s Juhu beach

Nation

Centre clarifies CoWIN app or its database not breached directly

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans