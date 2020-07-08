woman killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
File Photo

Woman killed, two injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jammu: One woman was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Pakistan used small arms and mortars to violate the ceasefire in Mendhar of Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said, “Today at about 2 a.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district.

“Indian army retaliated befittingly”.

Since January this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire on the LoC and the international border in J&K over 2,400 times.

Frequent shelling of military and civilian facilities by Pakistan along the LoC has thrown lives of hundreds of residents of border villages out of gear.

The lives, livelihood, cattle, homes and agricultural fields of the poor border residents have always suffered because of cross border hostilities along the LoC.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

India may see 2.87 lakh Covid cases in a single day by winter 2021: MIT study

Nation

India records 22,752 COVID cases, 482 deaths in last 24 hours, tally at 7.42 lakh

Business

Gold Prices See Slight Fluctuation In India, Check Here

Business

Petrol Prices Remain Constant While Diesel Prices Hiked, Check Rate For Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.