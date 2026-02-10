Woman killed, six injured in stampede during Kalash Yatra in Gwalior

Advertisement

Gwalior: An elderly woman died while seven other women, including a minor girl, sustained injuries after a stampede-like situation during the Kalash Yatra held as part of the Pran Pratishtha programme of Navgrah Temple in Dabra, Gwalior district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, when a large number of women gathered for the religious procession. Among the injured, four women were admitted to the hospital in Dabra, while two women and a minor were referred to Gwalior. All the injured women were aged between 45 and 55 years old. The minor is 4 years old and arrived with her mother.

Advertisement

District Collector Ruchika Chauhan said, “A Kalash Yatra was scheduled in Dabra this morning, and a large number of women had gathered near the stadium to carry the Kalash. When the distribution of the Kalash began, some participants tried to collect them quickly, leading to pushing and jostling. Due to the excessive rush and pressure, severe pushing occurred. In the incident, a 70-year-old woman died of suffocation and seven sustained injuries. Four women are currently undergoing treatment in Dabra, and their condition is stable. Three women, including a girl, were referred to Gwalior andare receiving treatment.”

Regarding the arrangements, the collector stated that adequate measures were in place at the temple and its surrounding areas. All arrangements had been in place since the morning, but pushing and jostling occurred upon receiving the Kalash, leading to this incident.

“Since the event is scheduled to continue for several days, the administration will now strictly regulate crowd movement based on the capacity of each location. The crowds will be halted at different points once the permissible capacity of a venue is reached, and detailed planning is being carried out for the same,” the Collector said.