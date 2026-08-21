Woman killed in Aston Martin crash in Hyderabad, Rajya Sabha MP’s son booked

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Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman was killed in a tragic accident that allegedly involved an Aston Martin owned by Rajya Sabha MP’s son near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area on August 16.

The FIR stated that the victim, identified as Bharathi Mukhi, was an employee of a Lifestyle clothing store located at the mall.

Reportedly, the car was being driven at a very high speed and negligent way when it crushed Bharathi as she was crossing the road.

In the accident, Bharathi had sustained severe injuries to her head and was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills where she was declared dead.

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The tragedy came to light when her friend Pooja notified their store manager Ashwin Kumar, following which the police were immediately informed.

As per reports, the car has been linked to Sanjush (21), son of Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh, Lingamaneni Ramesh.

A case has been registered against the Aston Martin driver in connection with the case based on the FIR and is under investigation.

Further details are awaited.

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