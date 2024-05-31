Woman jumps on railway track to scare live-in partner, mowed down by train in Agra

Agra: In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old woman identified as Rani lost her life after being mowed down by a train at the Raja Ki Mandi station in Agra.

The incident took place at 11.08 pm, when she had an argument with her live-in partner Kishore. In order to scare him, Rani jumped onto the railway trucks.

Report says, the couple had been living together in Barf Wali in the Lohamandi area of Agra. On Monday, Kishore returned home in an intoxicated state. After which they argued and it escalated when she threatened to commit suicide by jumping infront of the house. Kishore ignored her threats.

After this, she ran towards Raja Ki Mandi station. After reaching the station, the duo sat on chairs at Platform No. 2 and started arguing. All of a sudden, Rani jumped onto the tracks to scare Kishore. She did not notice the Kerala Express approaching and couldnt climb the platform in time.

The train hit her, when she tried to escape and got stuck between train and platform.

Laxman Pachauri, RPF outpost in-charge, along with constables rushed Rani to SN Medical College after pulling her out from under the train. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital.

Later, the Rani’s body had been sent for a post-mortem.

According to reports, Rani had three sons from her previous marriage. Two of her children lived with her, while the eldest son lived separately.